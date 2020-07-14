Mythbusters and White Rabbit Project presenter Grant Imahara dies at 49

One of the Mythbusters presenters has died.

Tributes are pouring in for Grant Imahara, known for his electrical engineering and robotics.

Mythbusters cohost Adam Savage writes, 'Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist, and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle person. Working with Grant was so much fun. I'll miss my friend.'

His death is being attributed to a brain aneurysm.

He was 49 years old.

Imahara was also known for his work on the White Rabbit Project Netflix series and his contributions to Lucasfilms THX and Industrial Light and Magic.

Recently, Imahara received praise after creating a fully animatronic Baby Yoda from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

He planned to take his replica of The Child on tour to children's hospitals in April.

