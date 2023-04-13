N-D-P health critic says dental benefits for Indigenous people should be a priority

The federal N-D-P's health critic says dental benefits for Indigenous people should be a priority in the new national dental insurance plan.



Don Davies says if the new plan goes beyond what is currently offered to First Nations, improvements should be made to bring both plans in line.



The government already provides dental benefits as part of a federal health-insurance plan for people with First Nations and Inuit status.



The Liberals have dedicated 13-billion dollars over the next five years to phase in a new dental insurance program for low- and middle-income Canadians as part of a confidence-and-supply agreement with the N-D-P.



Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos has emphasized the importance of preventive care, such as regular cleanings, as part of the new program.



The director of dental hygiene practice at the Canadian Dental Hygienist Association says thorough prevention is still lacking in the benefits for First Nations.