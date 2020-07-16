N-O-T-L council unanimously supports face mask by-law for indoor spaces

Niagara-on-the-Lake has become the second Niagara municipality to pass a by-law making face mask mandatory for indoor spaces.

Council held a special meeting this afternoon where they unanimously endorsed the move.

Lord Mayor Betty Disero says the council modelled their by-law after the one passed earlier this week in St. Catharines and also the one presented at the Niagara Region.

She said Councillors did make some adjustments to it, but everyone was in favour adding it wasn't a decision they entered into lightly.

"We had comments from N-O-T-L Chamber of Commerce, The Virgil Business Association, the wineries of N-O-T-L and The Shaw Festival all asking for a mandatory mask by-law so it was pretty strong out there in N-O-T-L anywhere in favour of doing something."

The by-law in N-O-T-L will come into effect in 7 days.

