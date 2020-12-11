N-O-T-L moves Santa event to Sunday

Organizers of the "Santa Around the Town" event in Niagara-on-the-Lake this weekend have moved it to Sunday.

Tomorrow's forecast of rain to blame.

The town announced an alternative to their annual parade this year that will bring Santa Claus through all five of the town's communities.

Starting at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, people can welcome Santa from the safety of their own driveway or vehicle.

The town has a map of the route Santa will take on their website.

Keep in mind this event is a targeted local event for Niagaraon-the-Lake residents only.