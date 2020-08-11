N-O-T-L nixes amendment plans for noise by-law

Niagara-on-the-Lake has decided to scrap plans to amend their noise by-law.

The town made national headlines after proposed changes would have banned the playing of musical instruments outdoors after 10 p.m. as well as prohibiting yelling, shouting, hooting, whistling and singing after 9 p.m.

Lord Mayor Betty Disero made a motion to direct staff to no longer pursue draft amendments to the by-law.

"We need to put this to bed, to rest, and we need to start again because people are angry, and it's not one or two, it's a lot." Disero said.

Her motion further directs staff to report back about challenges and enforcement issues surrounding the current noise by-law before council consider any future changes.

Councillors unanimously passed the motion.