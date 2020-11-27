N-O-T-L Winemaker among 114 Order of Canada inductees

A local name among 114 inductees named today to the Order of Canada.

Champion ice-dancers Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue are among 114 athletes, artists, scholars and community leaders named to the Order of Canada today.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette's office announced the new honourees this morning.

Others in the group include Indigenous writer Thomas King, Niagara-on-the-Lake winemaker John Peller of Peller Estates Winery, dancer and choreographer Elizabeth Langley, and ex-politicians Bill Graham and Allan Rock.

The Order of Canada is one of the country's highest civilian honours.