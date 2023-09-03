N.W.T. officials prepare to welcome back residents of Yellowknife and other communities

Residents of Yellowknife and a nearby First Nation who have been evacuated for weeks due to wildfires are being told to start planning now for their return home, beginning Wednesday.



Officials with the Northwest Territories and Yellowknife governments told a news conference that residents who will be driving home are responsible for their own food and accommodation on their way back, and that they should prepare to be self-reliant for 72 hours upon their return.



They say that means bringing along prescriptions, non-perishable food and cash.



Only essential workers who have been contacted are being allowed back now, and everyone else is being told to stay where they are until the evacuation lifts on Wednesday.