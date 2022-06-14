N-word spray painted on car at Caribbean Eatery in St. Catharines same night Tubman school targeted

Niagara Police say that detectives are looking into the racist and homophobic vandalism at Harriet Tubman Public School.

Over the weekend many parts of the school including the sign and statue of Tubman were vandalized

Saleh Waziruddin from the Niagara Region Anti Racism Association joined CKTB with reaction saying it appears the suspects knew what they were doing.

"The more and more details that come out, this was pretty brazen. They took their time. They got all four sides of school, houses and buses nearby, and I don't think it's an accident that cars at a Caribbean restaurant were sprayed with racist graffiti as well. The video from the Caribbean Eatery shows them just walking nonchalantly and they weren't worried about being caught."

The Lake Street restaurant has released its video on social media showing two suspects walking through their parking lot.

A car had the N-word spray painted on it during the incident.

Police have not said whether the incident at the restaurant is linked to the Tubman vandalism.

Police are asking for people in the neighbourhood to check any cameras they have to see if they have any footage to pass along to detectives.