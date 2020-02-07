iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Name a cockroach after your ex and have it eaten for Valentines Day

iStock/MR.NATTHAWUT PUNYOSAENG

The San Francisco Zoo is offering up a Valentine's Day treat for those who have a broken heart. 

For $5 dollars US, anyone can purchase and name a cockroach after the person who dumped them, then have it fed to one of the zoo's animals as a snack, turning wasted love into a savoury treat. 

"Cry Me a Cockroach" is the name of the skin-tingling event which offers the recently single a way to celebrate the day.

If you want to dig a little deeper into your pocket and spend a little more money, you can pay $25 US, to name a rat which will become food for a reptile.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM FEB 7TH

    Port Colborne mayor Bill Steele on the Kruze Ovenden story

    Regional Chair Jim Bradley - Bowl For Kids Sake

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM FEB 7TH

    Happy John Williams Day!

    Seniority vs. pick of the list

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    2PM FEB 7TH

     Intro – Brian Lilley,

    Sentencing is March 12th, but does Chair Girl deserve any jail time?

    Oscars this weekend. What’s on your screen?