Name a cockroach after your ex and have it eaten for Valentines Day

The San Francisco Zoo is offering up a Valentine's Day treat for those who have a broken heart.

For $5 dollars US, anyone can purchase and name a cockroach after the person who dumped them, then have it fed to one of the zoo's animals as a snack, turning wasted love into a savoury treat.

"Cry Me a Cockroach" is the name of the skin-tingling event which offers the recently single a way to celebrate the day.

If you want to dig a little deeper into your pocket and spend a little more money, you can pay $25 US, to name a rat which will become food for a reptile.