Name a cockroach after your ex and have it eaten for Valentines Day
The San Francisco Zoo is offering up a Valentine's Day treat for those who have a broken heart.
For $5 dollars US, anyone can purchase and name a cockroach after the person who dumped them, then have it fed to one of the zoo's animals as a snack, turning wasted love into a savoury treat.
"Cry Me a Cockroach" is the name of the skin-tingling event which offers the recently single a way to celebrate the day.
If you want to dig a little deeper into your pocket and spend a little more money, you can pay $25 US, to name a rat which will become food for a reptile.
-
4PM FEB 7TH
Port Colborne mayor Bill Steele on the Kruze Ovenden story
Regional Chair Jim Bradley - Bowl For Kids Sake
-
3PM FEB 7TH
Happy John Williams Day!
Seniority vs. pick of the list
-
2PM FEB 7TH
Intro – Brian Lilley,
Sentencing is March 12th, but does Chair Girl deserve any jail time?
Oscars this weekend. What’s on your screen?