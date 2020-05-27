NASA and SpaceX prepare for historic launch today

It's a big day for space exploration as SpaceX and NASA conduct the first American astronaut launch to orbit in almost a decade.

Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will begin their voyage to the International Space Station on the SpaceX Dragon capsule later this afternoon. They aren't expected to arrive at the ISS until 11:39 a.m. tomorrow.

NASA will be providing live coverage of prelaunch preparations and the launch through their website and social media platforms starting at 12:15 p.m.

The big event is set for 4:33 p.m. this afternoon.

This is a major test for SpaceX's Commercial Crew Program.

The program aims to provide safe, reliable and cost-effective transportation to and from the ISS.