NASA's Ingenuity makes history with flight on Mars
History has been made on Mars with the first controlled flight on The Red Planet.
NASA's experimental helicopter Ingenuity successfully completed a brief flight, representing the first flight of a powered aircraft on another planet.
The Ingenuity team cheered as the news reached Earth this morning, three hours after the flight took place.
Project Manager MiMi Aung said, "We've been talking for so long about our Wright brothers moment. And here it is."
The 4 pound helicopter actually carried a small piece of wing fabric from the 1903 Wright Flyer.
The helicopter hitched a ride to Mars with NASA's new Mars rover Perseverance back in February.
