Nation marks seven years since deaths of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo and Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent

People will pause today to remember a man from Hamilton killed while standing guard at the Canadian National War Memorial in Ottawa.

It has been seven years since 24 year old Corporal Nathan Cirillo was killed during the 2014 attack at the National War Memorial and Parliament Hill.

The gunman involved in the attack exchanged gunfire with police officers and parliamentary security personnel in the Centre Block before he was eventually killed.

It came just two days after a different attack in Quebec where 53 year old Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent was killed.

Marking the horrific events last year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated, "These attacks on our democracy and on our service members sought to create panic, divide Canadians, and weaken our country. Instead, they united us, and strengthened our resolve to counter hate by promoting the values of freedom, diversity, and inclusion that define us as Canadians."

At the time of Cirillo's death, thousands of people lined the streets in Hamilton to pay their respects as he was returned to the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders regiment