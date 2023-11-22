It is National Addictions Awareness Week.

The annual effort is looking to raise awareness that substance use is a complex far reaching issue.

Opioid use has cost the country more than seven-billion dollars.

Those costs are linked to lost productivity - specifically - people dying at a young age from opioid use.

If you or someone you know wants to connect to Community Addiction Services here is how to get in touch.

https://cason.ca/

Community Addiction Services of Niagara

60 James Street Suite 401 St. Catharines, ON L2R 7E7

905-684-1183

info@cason.ca