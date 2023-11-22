National Addictions Awareness Week
It is National Addictions Awareness Week.
The annual effort is looking to raise awareness that substance use is a complex far reaching issue.
Opioid use has cost the country more than seven-billion dollars.
Those costs are linked to lost productivity - specifically - people dying at a young age from opioid use.
If you or someone you know wants to connect to Community Addiction Services here is how to get in touch.
Community Addiction Services of Niagara
60 James Street Suite 401 St. Catharines, ON L2R 7E7
905-684-1183
info@cason.ca