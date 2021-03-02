iHeartRadio
National Advisory Committee on Immunization does not recommend AstraZeneca vaccine for seniors

Canada's latest approved vaccine from Oxford-AstraZeneca is not recommended for seniors.
   
That is the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommendation, which cites a lack of data on how well the vaccine will work in older populations.
   
Instead, they say the m-R-N-A vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are preferred for people 65 years old and above "due to suggested superior efficacy.''

