National Advisory Committee on Immunization does not recommend AstraZeneca vaccine for seniors
Canada's latest approved vaccine from Oxford-AstraZeneca is not recommended for seniors.
That is the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommendation, which cites a lack of data on how well the vaccine will work in older populations.
Instead, they say the m-R-N-A vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are preferred for people 65 years old and above "due to suggested superior efficacy.''
