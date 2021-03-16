National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for people 65+

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is changing its guidance on the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The committee is expanding its recommendation for the use of the vaccine to people 65 years old and older.

Initially, the committee only recommended the vaccine for people under 65, but is changing its guidance based on three real-world studies featuring older patients.

While some European countries have suspended use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says scientists and experts have spent "an awful lot of time" making sure every vaccine approved in Canada is safe and effective and recommends Canadians take the first shot offered to them.