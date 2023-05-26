National Capital Commission warned government delaying repairs to 24 Sussex put building at risk

The chairman of the National Capital Commission board warned the Liberals almost a year before 24 Sussex closed that delaying a decision on the fate of the crumbling property would put the building at further risk.



The N-C-C announced the closure of the official residence last fall, when electrical problems, water damage and a rodent infestation all made the property unsafe for the remaining staff who worked there.



But it has not been used as a home for prime ministers since 2015, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau opted against moving in because of its poor condition.



Officials says the property is badly deteriorated, and they lay blame at the feet of consecutive governments for not spending the money to repair and perform proper upkeep on the 34-room mansion, which was built in 1868.



Documents obtained by The Canadian Press under access-to-information law show the board chairman wrote to the former minister in charge of public services and procurement in January 20-22 to express concern over the delay of a cabinet decision about the building's fate.



The N-C-C says the government is reviewing options for what to do with the property.

(The Canadian Press)<