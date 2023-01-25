National health-care meeting to take place Feb. 7th

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invited the premiers to join him in Ottawa for a health-care meeting on February 7th.

He made the announcement this morning in Hamilton, Ontario, on the third and final day of a cabinet retreat ahead of the return of Parliament next week.

Ongoing negotiations towards a new health-care funding pact have been front-and-centre throughout the retreat.

Two sources tell The Canadian Press that the planned meeting is not intended to finalize a new pact, but rather to solidify the steps needed to reach such a deal.

The premiers want Ottawa to increase its share of health-care budgets from about 22 to 35 per cent.

Trudeau and Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos have said any new money will require the provinces to show how it will be used to improve patient care.