The National Silver Cross Mother has been announced for 2020.

Deborah Sullivan of New Brunswick will represent Silver Cross Mothers across Canada until the end of October, 2021.

The Royal Canadian Legion made the announcement today.

“The role and symbolism of the National Silver Cross Mother is important to the Legion and to other military families in our country,” says Thomas D. Irvine, CD, Dominion President of The Royal Canadian Legion. “As a Veteran herself, Mrs. Sullivan and her family have served our country with strength, and sacrifice. We salute them during this Remembrance period, and beyond.”

Sullivan’s son LT(N) Christopher Edward Saunders was a Naval Officer in the Royal Canadian Navy, and died tragically in a fire while serving aboard HMCS Chicoutimi on October 6, 2004.

As the National Silver Cross Mother, Sullivan will place a wreath at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on November 11, 2020 on behalf of all Canadian mothers who have lost a son or daughter in action, or over the course of normal duty.