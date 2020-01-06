National volunteer group renews search for Niagara Falls man missing since 2016

A national volunteer group is renewing the search for a missing Niagara Falls man.

Ben Trommels was last seen leaving his Casey Street Apartment in February of 2016.

Trommel’s family approached the national volunteer group, Please Bring Me Home, in the hopes of finding out what happened to the young man.

Matt Nopper, co-founder of the group, says they are based in Owen Sound and have been helping families find their loved ones for four years now.

Nopper tells CKTB he has no formal training, but he has a passion to help loved ones find closure.

Many retired police detectives are volunteering with 'Please Bring Me Home.'

Nopper's father went missing back in 2012, but was found deceased shortly after.

He says cases need attention to be solved, so reaching out to the media is the group's first step.

Anyone with any information on Trommels is asked to contact the group at pleasebringmehome@outlook.com or at 1-226-702-2728

Back in early 2019 when Niagara had a number of missing people, CKTB spoke with Ben Trommels' mother Monique about ambiguous loss.

