Nationwide search across Canada leads to hundreds of illegal firearms confiscated

A nationwide search across Canada has led to several hundred firearms being confiscated.

A probe that began in Montréal has led to several arrests nationwide, with 11 individuals charged with 58 offences in Ontario.

On June 20th, 14 search warrants were executed by the Ontario Provincial Police at locations across the province.

Items seized include (but are not limited to) 3D printed firearms, unrestricted firearms, handguns, airsoft rifles, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

The investigation began after police became aware of a business that was selling 3D printed firearm parts.

"Canadian police organizations are working together to fight the emerging phenomenon that is 3D firearm manufacturing," says Chief-Inspector Benoit Dubé, Director of Criminal Investigations of the Sûreté du Quebec. "Today's operations will neutralise a number of illegal firearms providers in Canada, and as a result will reduce armed violence in the country."