Nativity scene will return to lawn at St. Catharines city hall

The nativity scene is returning to St. Catharines City Hall.

City council narrowly approved a plan to put the display back on the lawn once again.

Councillor Joe Kushner, "It would be a very positive signal to the community, positive because we are saying we are inclusive, we are including the nativity scene, we are inviting other groups to participate at city hall.'

Council passed the motion last night that will bring the display back and extend the same offer to other religious groups.

Chair of the city’s anti-racism advisory committee Saleh Waziruddin, "The point is not all faith communities have the same resources as the majority or even the same tradition of dioramas and displays let alone agnostics and atheists. So, despite wording to accomplish inclusiveness we can't ignore the reality we live in where not all faith communities have equal privileges."



The nativity display had been removed from the city hall decorations for the past two years.

