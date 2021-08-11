Nature Conservancy of Canada getting ready to start work on a $660,000 project near Pelham

The Nature Conservancy of Canada is getting ready to start work on a $660,000 project near Pelham.

A virtual information session will be held on August 19th to help the public better understand the upcoming work at Lathrop Nature Preserve, the home of the last-remaining self-sustaining brook trout population in Niagara.

NCC, Trout Unlimited Canada, and Niagara College have already completed initial surveying and planning and will begin work to streamline water flow through two artificial ponds this fall.

Warm water in the two ponds threatens the survival of coldwater species, like the trout in Twelve Mile Creek.

When the work is completed, the creek's water quality will be improved and a former railbed will be repaired to ensure safety on the trail.

A section of trail will be closed as crews work.

The NCC is also trying to raise $100,000 to help with the project.

Anyone interested in learning more can sign up for the August 19th session from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. online at natureconservancy.ca/lathropnatureconservancy.ca/lathrop.