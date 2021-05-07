Nature Conservancy of Canada introduces 'Slow Mow May'

The Nature Conservancy of Canada is giving you a reason not to mow your lawn this May.

Taking their cue from a movement in the UK, the NCC is introducing Slow Mow May, an initiative encouraging homeowners to ease up on the mowing and leave lawns long to help pollinators get started this spring.

Habitat loss and degradation is a major cause of wildlife decline in Canada, and by mowing rarely homeowners could provide more food and resources for bugs and birds to nest, hatch, and thrive.

NCC's Ontario Director of Science and Stewardship Mhairi McFarlane says by letting flowers bloom on the lawn, residents can provide an important source of nectar and pollen for wild bees, butterflies, and other pollinating insects.

If you are going to mow, McFarlane suggests picking a warm day as late into spring as possible and go slowly. If possible, she also suggests walking the area first to scare off moths, toads, and rabbits that may be hiding in the grass.

There has been a steep decline in some pollinator species in recent years due to climate change and habitat loss.