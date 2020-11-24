Nature Conservancy of Canada to host information session on Lathrop Nature Preserve restoration

The Nature Conservancy of Canada is hosting a virtual information session in preparation for restoration work at the Lathrop Nature Preserve in Fonthill.

In the new year, Trout Unlimited and Niagara College will begin work to improve trail safety and downstream water quality.

The work includes diverting water from the upper pond so it no longer impacts downstream water quality, modifying the berm next to the lower pond, and adding a pedestrian boardwalk.

NCC officials plan to create an access route for equipment this winter.

They say vegetation clearing will be kept to a minimum, but 25 mature trees may be cut down.

The trees will be moved to allow equipment to pass through, but remain on-site to serve as wildlife habitats.

Officials say two artificially created ponds are negatively impacting Twelve Mile Creek as water warms up before entering the creek, endangering cold-water species.

The information session will be held virtually on December 8th from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada is still trying to raise $215,000 for this project.

