Navalny's mother appeals to Putin to release her son's body so she can bury him with dignity

The mother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appealed to President Vladimir Putin to intervene and turn her son's body over to her so she can bury him with dignity.

Lyudmila Navalnaya, who has been trying to get his body since Saturday, appeared in a video outside the Arctic penal colony where Navalny died on Friday.

Clad in black with the prison's barbed wire fence behind her, Navalnaya said she has spent a fifth day unsuccessfully trying to see the body but authorities refused to tell her even where it is.

Navalny's team says Russian authorities have said the cause of death is still unknown and refused to release the body for the next two weeks as the preliminary inquest into his death continues.