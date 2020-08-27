NBA, MLS, MLB and WNBA games postponed last night

A storm of protests swept across the professional sports world yesterday, following the weekend shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, by police.



In a statement against police violence and racial injustice, the Milwaukee Bucks decided they would not take the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic.



That move inspired others to do the same, leading to the postponement of two other NBA games, three MLB games, three WNBA and five MLS games.

The Toronto Blue Jays went ahead with their home game against the Boston Red Sox in Buffalo.

Jays manager Charlie Montoyo says there will be discussions about whether to play tonight's game against the Red Sox at Sahlen's Field.

Hockey was also played as scheduled with the NHL holding a "moment of reflection" instead before the Bruins- Lightening game.

Analyst Kelly Hrudy disagreed with the decision saying "I don't think we should be here. I think the NHL should postpone the games. I really feel we should be more supportive of Black Lives Matter."

