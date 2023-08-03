NC Brewmaster students to host Bavarian-style summer beer festival

Niagara College’s final term Brewmaster students will host an on-campus beer festival to cap off their studies.

A class of 10 students from NC’s Brewmaster and Brewery Operations Management program are preparing for Project Brew Augtoberfest – a theme they chose which adds a summer twist to the annual fall beer festival held in Germany.

Brewmaster student Marye-Anne Chisholm says, “There will be 13 unique beers and many of them are experimental. Having the chance to see people enjoy our beers will be very rewarding.”

The event will be held on August 11th from 5-9 p.m. at the Daniel J. Patterson Campus in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

It will be held outdoors in the courtyard, weather permitting.

Ticket prices are $20 plus tax. Guests must be at least 19 years old to participate.

The ticket price includes four beer tokens and a beer glass. Food from the Niagara College Culinary Arts will also be available for purchase.