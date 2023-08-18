NCC reminding Canadian drivers to slow down for crossing turtles

The Nature Conservancy of Canada is reminding motorists to watch for turtles braving busy roads.

NCC is asking drivers to keep an eye out for turtles who may be basking on the pavement, or trying to cross the road.

This season continues to be an active period for turtles, and while their shells can protect them from predators, it’s no match for a motor vehicle.

Every turtle lost in a vehicle collision has a significant domino effect for its entire species.

The NCC recommends to either wait patiently for the endangered creatures to cross, or pull over and carefully lift them off of the road if safe to do so.