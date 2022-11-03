NCDSB confirms as of now that schools will be closed tomorrow

The Niagara Catholic District School Board has sent out the following note to parents with the pending job action tomorrow by education workers.

"As of 5 p.m. Thursday, November 3, an agreement between the provincial government and CUPE has not been reached, and CUPE intends to withdraw its services from schools on Friday, November 4, as planned.

As a result, all Niagara Catholic elementary, secondary, and continuing education schools will be closed to students on Friday, November 4.

Due to the school closures, please note the following:

Asynchronous learning will be available to students who choose to participate.

Student transportation, Community Use of School permits and extracurricular activities will be cancelledfor the day.

The EarlyON Centres at St. Anthony and St. George Catholic Elementary Schools will be closed.

Full-day childcares at Loretto Catholic, St. Gabriel Lalemant, Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Our Lady of Fatima Grimsby will be open. Childcare centres at St. Nicholas and St. Martin Catholic Elementary Schools will be closed.

At this time, there does not appear to be a plan to reopen negotiations. However it is possible that the two sides could decide to continue to try to reach an agreement later tonight or overnight.

We will monitor this situation, and, if an agreement is reached before 6 a.m., we will provide an update on our Board website and social media platforms by 6 a.m.

We will provide parents with updated information as soon as possible and no later than Sunday to help you prepare for next week."