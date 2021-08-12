NDP announces federal candidate to run in Niagara Falls

The NDP has announced its candidate who will run in Niagara Falls in a federal election.

President of the Niagara area Elementary Teacher’s Federation of Ontario and former 2019 NDP candidate, Brian Barker has been selected.

“I think everyone except Justin Trudeau believes Canada should be focused on stopping a fourth wave instead of calling an election because he thinks the weakness of the Conservative party benefits him – but if he’s going to do it then we plan to offer an alternative to this kind of politics,’ said Barker. “Niagara has been hard hit by the pandemic and we need an MP who focuses on getting our neighbours back on their feet, not on winning elections.”

Before becoming the president of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario for the Niagara area he was an English teacher in Niagara Falls.

In 2019 he scored 12, 566 votes for the party.

The riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Tony Baldinelli, and has been held by the PC's since 2004.

Andrea Kaiser will be running for the Liberals once again.

An election could be called any day now.