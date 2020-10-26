NDP calling for Oosterhoff to resign from education role following crowd pictures

The NDP wants MPP Sam Oosterhoff to resign from his education role for his `flagrant violation` of COVID rules.

NDP Deputy Leader John Vanthof is calling on Doug Ford to remove the Niagara West MPP from his post as parliamentary assistant for education after he posed for a photo with a crowded group of 40 people, indoors and without a mask.



“With daily COVID-19 cases reaching as high as 1,000, it’s more important than ever to protect the lives of Ontarians that everyone – with no exceptions – follow the rules,” said Vanthof. “That’s why it’s so troubling to see the flagrant disregard for the rules from none other than the premier’s own team members.”

Anthony Dale, CEO of the Ontario Hospital Association, also said Oosterhoff should resign from his parliamentary assistant role.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he has confidence in Oosterhoff and he accepts his apology for not wearing a mask and practicing physical distancing at the event.

Ford says everyone makes mistakes.