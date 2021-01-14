NDP continue to advocate for paid sick days and family care days

The Ontario NDP continue to call for paid sick days, saying policies are needed if the province is going to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Niagara Falls MPP and NDP Workplace Health and Safety critic Wayne Gates is one of the voices demanding the Ford government take immediate action.

"Everybody's saying we need paid sick days. Nobody can understand why the Ford government can't do it. We know they're sitting on approximately $10 - 12 billion. There's a way to do this, and it should be done."

Gates adds if people have to choose between paying rent and putting food on the table or taking an unpaid sick day, workers will continue to go to work while ill.

The NDP are also advocating for family care days so parents can say home if children need to isolate because of COVID-19.