NDP demand Ford government move to cap wait times for mental health services for youth

The Ontario NDP calling on the Ford government to put a cap on wait times for mental health services for youth.

The party's Mental Health and Addictions critic says the wait lists for children and youth to access these vital services has more than doubled over the last two years.

Bhutila Karpoche noting over 28,000 young people are waiting to get help.

Karpoche adding a bill she introduced, which passed second reading a year ago, would cap wait times for people under the age of 26 who need mental health services at 30 days.

She adds "It’s time the Ford government takes the crisis in children and youth mental health care seriously and invests in services. The government can start addressing the crisis by passing my bill without delay.”