NDP Leader will be in Niagara Falls Monday calling for tourism tax credit this summer

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath will be in Niagara Falls on Monday calling for a $1000 tourism tax credit to help the struggling tourism industry.

She says she is renewing her party's call for the credit for this summer as the Ford government appears to be abandoning an economic boost to the province's tourism sector.

Horwath will be joined by NDP MPPs Wayne Gates, who has introduced a bill to establish a Travel Ontario Tax Credit, Jeff Burch, and Jennie Stevens.

The announcement will be made Monday, July 12th at 10 a.m. at the Clifton Hill SkyWheel.