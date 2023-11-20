NDP questions Ford Conservatives on payments to for-profit private clinics

Niagara MPP Wayne Gates wants to know why the government is paying for-profit private clinics substantially more than public hospitals.

Gates put the question to the Ford Conservatives during Question Period today.

The NDP MPP says we learned last week the government is paying these clinics two to four times more than OHIP-covered surgeries.

Gates says this will not reduce wait times, in fact, he says it will increase wait times for patients while worsening the staffing crisis in Ontario

Gates referenced a recent report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives that showed for-profit delivery of health care in the Province will worsen public sector staffing shortages, risks unlawful extra-billing, costs more, and may risk patient safety and care quality.