NDP reacts to Ford government's Greenbelt plans ' anti-environment crusade'

The NDP is criticizing the Ford government's plans to cut land from the Greenbelt, and add land elsewhere.

Interim Ontario NDP Leader and Climate Crisis critic, Peter Tabuns, calls the move disturbing, saying Doug Ford is 'punching holes in the Greenbelt.'

"Our greenspace and farmland have always been in Ford’s crosshairs. He’s on an anti-environment crusade on behalf of his billionaire developer buddies. This is about making the rich richer. Ford’s moves to tear up farmland and bulldoze wetlands have never been about housing. Mr. Ford has backed off his schemes to carve up the Greenbelt before after facing public outcry, and the NDP won’t rest until he backs off, again.”

The Ford government announced today it is proposing to remove land from the Greenbelt in order to build at least 50,000 new homes, while adding new land to it elsewhere.

The will be a 30-day consultation on removing about 7,400 acres from the Greenbelt over 15 different areas and if that proceeds, landowners will be expected to develop housing plans quickly.

The aim is to build at least 50,000 homes on those lands in service of the government's target of building 1.5 million homes in 10 years.

The proposal also includes adding 9,400 acres to the Greenbelt elsewhere, so when factoring in the land that would be removed, the Greenbelt would grow in size by 2,000 acres.

Ontario created the Greenbelt in 2005 to protect agricultural and environmentally sensitive lands in the Greater Golden Horseshoe area from development.