NDP to debut plan to 'Save Main Street'

Local NDP MPPs will hold a media conference today to discuss the party's plan to 'Save Main Street'.

The provincial NDP will debut the plan this morning.

It's goal is to help people and small businesses weather the second wave of the pandemic and the economic challenges it may bring.

In a release Jennie Stevens, Wayne Gates and Jeff Burch say it will also make sure working people are positioned to drive Ontario’s economic recovery, and bounce back healthier and more prosperous than ever.

The media conference is set for 1:00 this afternoon in St. Catharines.

