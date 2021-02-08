NDP urging the provincial government not to cancel March break

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is urging the provincial government not to cancel March break because parents, students, and teachers are all ``pretty burned out.''

Horwath says there's a lot of anxiety building up amid the uncertainty that comes from school during the pandemic -- and parents shouldn't be left wondering if spring break is going to happen.

She also says the province could use the time to implement additional safety measures in schools, including a comprehensive testing program and capping class sizes at 15.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said he would have an announcement this week about whether March Break would be cancelled or not.