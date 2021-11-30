NDP want to see a $20 per hour minimum wage

The NDP in Ontario want to see the minimum wage boost up to $20 per hour.

Leader Andrea Horwath revealed that, if elected, her party would raise minimum wage by a dollar a year between 2022 and 2026.

“The price of everything is going up – from gas to housing to hydro bills — and with Doug Ford’s low-wage policy, everyone is feeling the squeeze. Minimum wage earners are working their tails off and still can’t get ahead of the bills," Horwath said.

The move would not happen overnight as the New Democrats schedule would bring in an increase to $16 on Oct. 1, 2023, $17 on Oct. 1, 2024, $18 on Oct. 1, 2024, $19 on Oct. 1, 2025, and $20 on Oct. 1, 2026, before indexing wages to inflation beyond 2026.

The current minimum wage is $14.35 per hour but it is set to rise to $15 per hour on January 1st.

The next provincial election is on June 2, 2022.