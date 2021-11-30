NDP want to see a $20 per hour minimum wage
The NDP in Ontario want to see the minimum wage boost up to $20 per hour.
Leader Andrea Horwath revealed that, if elected, her party would raise minimum wage by a dollar a year between 2022 and 2026.
“The price of everything is going up – from gas to housing to hydro bills — and with Doug Ford’s low-wage policy, everyone is feeling the squeeze. Minimum wage earners are working their tails off and still can’t get ahead of the bills," Horwath said.
The move would not happen overnight as the New Democrats schedule would bring in an increase to $16 on Oct. 1, 2023, $17 on Oct. 1, 2024, $18 on Oct. 1, 2024, $19 on Oct. 1, 2025, and $20 on Oct. 1, 2026, before indexing wages to inflation beyond 2026.
The current minimum wage is $14.35 per hour but it is set to rise to $15 per hour on January 1st.
The next provincial election is on June 2, 2022.
-
AM Roundtable - Karl Dockstader and Glen McCannAM Roundtable - Karl Dockstader and Glen McCann
-
Four festivals in Niagara Falls getting $900,000 from Ont. governmentTim talks to CEO of Niagara Parks David Adames, he says 250-thousand dollars will support the Winter Festival of Lights. The governent also investing 250-thousand dollars for the Niagara Falls Music Week and New Year’s Eve celebration, 149-thousand for the Niagara Falls Floral Trail, and 245-thousand for Canada Diwali Razzmatazz. The funding will help organizers adapt to new public health measures with virtual, drive-through and other options.
-
View From The Drive Thru - Booster ShotsView From The Drive Thru - Booster Shots