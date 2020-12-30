NDP wants finance minister removed from cabinet over holiday trip
Ontario's Opposition is calling for the finance minister to be removed from cabinet over his decision to vacation abroad as the COVID-19 pandemic tightened its grip on the province.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says Rod Phillips ignored the province's own public health guidelines by travelling to St. Barts this month, even as the government urged residents to stay home.
She says it's ``not believable'' that a senior member of cabinet would leave the country for weeks at the height of a health crisis without telling the premier.
If Phillips did in fact keep it a secret, she says, that alone would be a reason to demote him.
Phillips said in a statement Tuesday that he left on a trip to St. Barts on Dec. 13 after the end of the legislative session.
The minister said he made the decision to travel not knowing the province would be placed under lockdown on Boxing Day, and ``deeply regrets'' the move.
