NDP wants Ford government to change how hospitals buy drugs after St. Catharines company left out

The NDP continues to pressure the government to help a St. Catharines company which manufactures cancer treatment drugs.

St. Catharines NDP MPP Jennie Stevens held a news conference today asking the Ford government to make the procurement of drugs and supplies for Ontario hospitals more transparent and to focus on buying Ontario-made products.

Stevens says St. Catharines-based Biolyse Pharma has been forced out of the Canadian market by the largest health care procurement buying group.

She was joined by NDP health critic France Gélinas and Biolyse Pharma President Brigitte Kiecken a press conference this morning.

“We have a company here in St. Catharines with 25 years of expertise making injectable cancer therapies being blocked from providing their products to Ontario’s hospitals by a large purchasing group with no accountability. That’s 25 years of good jobs and local manufacturing skill being threatened,” said Stevens. “The pandemic showed us all that Ontario needs local capacity to make the medicines we need so that we don’t have to rely on other countries for critical health care.”

Stevens has introduced a motion in the legislature calling on the Ford government to prioritize and strengthen procurement from Ontario-based medical manufactures, and to look into the large purchasing groups that procure drugs for Ontario hospitals.

“We need to make sure Ontario can produce the drugs and health care supplies we need. We need to support companies like Biolyse and fix our broken health care procurement system,” said Stevens. “Ford must pass my motion to prioritize local procurement for health care, and pass MPP Gélinas’ bill to bring transparency and accountability to health care procurement. Ford must act to help Biolyse, save jobs here in St. Catharines, and make our health system stronger and more transparent.”