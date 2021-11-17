iHeartRadio
NDP worried about Ontario's plans to allow pharmacies to test people with COVID symptoms

The provincial NDP is raising safety concerns with the Ford government's plan to allow Ontario pharmacies to start offering COVID-19 tests for symptomatic people.

Ahead of an upcoming announcement, a senior government source said pharmacies that opt in will soon be able to offer PCR swab tests for people with symptoms and for high-risk contacts of people with COVID-19.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is calling on Ford to pause the new program until the associated risks and safety protocols can be clarified.

In a statement, she said pharmacies need to be safe for seniors, immunocompromised people and parents with unvaccinated children, who all -- quote -- ``need and deserve to get their prescriptions without extra fear of being exposed to the virus.''

