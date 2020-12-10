Near zero visibility expected tonight into early Friday morning in Hamilton area
A heads up if you will be in the Hamilton area tonight or tomorrow morning as Environment Canada issues a Fog Warning.
Officials say there will be near zero visibility tonight into early Friday morning.
They also warn that untreated surfaces may develop black ice, creating slippery conditions
The fog is expected to clear by 11am Friday.
