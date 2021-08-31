Nearly 1,250 Canadian citizens and landed immigrants stranded in Afghanistan

Canada's foreign minister says nearly 1,250 Canadian citizens or landed immigrants are still stranded in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US and Allied forces from Afghanistan.



Marc Garneau says those people, as well as at-risk Afghan nationals, should shelter in place for now until Canada can get assurances from the Taliban of safe passage out of Afghanistan.



He says Canada and other allies are pushing the Taliban to allow anyone with valid travel documents to leave Afghanistan.



Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino says Canada has agreed to accept 5,000 Afghans evacuated by the US who are now in camps outside Afghanistan.