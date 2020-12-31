Negative COVID-19 tests will be required for air travellers entering Canada as of January 7th

Anyone arriving in Canada starting January 7th will need to have a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight.



The federal government has released details, a day after cabinet ministers decided that Canada would join other countries in making a negative PCR test a travel requirement.



Flyers aged five and up will need have a negative test within 72 hours of their scheduled departure and must show the results to their airline before they board their flight.



Travellers may have to quarantine in a federal facility if they have inadequate isolation plans for the mandatory 14-day quarantine.



The government says the January 7th start date is designed to provide airlines with enough time to comply with the new rules.