Negative tests required for all travellers into Canada

With the new COVID-19 Omicron variant spreading across the country and around the world, Health Minister Jean Yves Duclos says Canada is reinstating testing restrictions for anyone entering the country.

Starting Tuesday, Canada will reinstate the requirement for a pre-arrival negative PCR test result for all travellers entering the country, even if they are returning to Canada after being away for under 72 hours.

Duclos says he is again advising Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel outside the country. He says now is not the time to travel.