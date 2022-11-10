Negotiations between striking GO Transit workers and Metrolinx resume today

The union representing striking GO Transit workers is set to resume negotiations with their employer today after it accused the transit agency of holding up talks.



The strike that began Monday has cancelled regional bus service causing headaches for commuters.



The Amalgamated Transit Union said Metrolinx, which runs GO Transit, first reached out Tuesday with an offer for the two sides to meet Friday for resumed bargaining.



That prompted the union to accuse Metrolinx of delay tactics before the transit agency agreed to move talks up by a day.