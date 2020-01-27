Negotiations underway with potential buyer of former GM site in St. Catharines: Councillor

A St. Catharines city councillor says there is an interested buyer in the former GM property on Ontario St.

Karrie Porter, who will be presenting a motion tonight to set aside funds to clean up the property, says there are negotiations underway with the interested party.

Porter tells CKTB's Tom McConnell there are other interested buyers as well.

Porter is hoping the deal can get done, saying residents living in the area deserve more than the abandoned property.

Bayshore bought the property from GM in 2014 for $12.5 million.

The land is now listed for sale for $27 million.

Concerned residents have formed a group calling for the city to take action to clean up the propety saying it's not only an eye sore, it's a safey concern.

Here is the motion she is presenting tonight:

WHEREAS residents living around the former GM lands have expressed

serious concerns on the state of the GM lands, including property

standards and unknown environmental hazards; and

WHEREAS the City of St. Catharines has taken steps to prosecute the

current landowner over alleged infractions under the Building Code and

Fire Code Act, but these court proceedings may take months to resolve

and will not guarantee immediate action on issues on the site;

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the City of St. Catharines allocate

$125,000 from the Civic Project Fund to create a GM-lands specific

budget to:

• Immediately hire an external legal firm to advise Council and staff

on the bylaws and provincial legislation, as well as legal

precedents and case law, that would allow for cleanup and

demolition of a privately-owned industrial site by the city and the

mechanisms available of recouping costs from the current

landowner through liens and other tools to ensure taxpayers are

protected;

• Contact the Canadian Brownfield Network and ask for an expert

to provide a presentation to Council and the public on best

practices for brownfield management and remediation for

municipalities;

• Engage a security company on a month-to-month contract to

keep people out of the site;

• Request an inspection and repair of the fencing on the site that

was put up under a previous Emergency Order under the Building

Code Act and in a manner that would allow the city to recover

costs;

• Cover the cost of registration of two Councillors, staff, and a

member of the City’s Green Advisory Committee to attend the

Canadian Brownfield Network conference in June 2020 in

Toronto, and to report back to Council on current best practices,

technology, financial tools, programs, and funding for brownfield

redevelopment; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that staff contact the Ministry of the

Environment for records and a report on how and when conditions on

the site are monitored by their agency; and to request water testing and

air quality testing near residential neighbourhoods to be completed

within the next month.