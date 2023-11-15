Netanyahu responds to Trudeau on X

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took aim at his Canadian counterpart on social media this evening.



Justin Trudeau said earlier today that the world is witnessing the killing of women, children and babies in the Gaza Strip, and that it must stop.



He said a human tragedy is unfolding in Gaza and Israel must exercise maximum restraint to protect civilian life.



Netanyahu tagged Trudeau in a rare rebuke this evening on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.



He says Israel is not deliberately targeting civilians and it is doing everything to keep them out of harm's way, and Hamas is doing everything to keep them in harm's way.



Netanyahu says Israel is providing civilians with humanitarian corridors and safe zones while Hamas prevents them from leaving at gunpoint.



He says the forces of civilization must back Israel in defeating Hamas.

.@JustinTrudeau



It is not Israel that is deliberately targeting civilians but Hamas that beheaded, burned and massacred civilians in the worst horrors perpetrated on Jews since the Holocaust.



While Israel is doing everything to keep civilians out of harm’s way, Hamas is doing… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 15, 2023