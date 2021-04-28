Netflix commits to Toronto corporate office

Netflix will officially be opening its first Canadian corporate office in Toronto.

Toronto Mayor John Tory welcomed the streaming service to the city in a release yesterday as the city already boasts two production hubs.

Netflix has chosen to film several big hits in Toronto and the surrounding area, contributing $2.2 billion to the city's economy and employing more than 30,000 people.

The commitment to the GTA could mean good news for the surrounding areas including Hamilton and Niagara as well.

Netflix crews film parts of the popular ongoing comic book adaptation of The Umbrella Academy in the Hamilton area and transformed downtown St. Catharines in 2019 to film portions of the Octavia Spencer movie Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker.

Niagara-On-The-Lake is also often used as a picturesque backdrop for heart-warming Christmas flicks.

Netflix is expected to hire a content executive for the Toronto office in June.